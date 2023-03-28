Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $6.13

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.36. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 371,927 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 5.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.
Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR)
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.