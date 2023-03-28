Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Shares Gap Up to $6.13

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.13, but opened at $6.36. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 371,927 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95.

Institutional Trading of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,062,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,462,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,775,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 390,626 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 803,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 316,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 649,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 338,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.