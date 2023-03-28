CentralNic Group Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:CNIC)

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CentralNic Group Price Performance

Shares of CNIC stock traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 131.50 ($1.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,561. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. CentralNic Group has a 1-year low of GBX 106.50 ($1.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($1.97). The company has a market cap of £376.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13,550.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CentralNic Group news, insider Max Royde bought 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,277.80 ($5,255.93). In other news, insider Max Royde purchased 2,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,277.80 ($5,255.93). Also, insider Iain McDonald sold 260,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.87), for a total transaction of £395,257.76 ($485,634.30). Insiders have purchased a total of 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $24,038,839 in the last 90 days. 25.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About CentralNic Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.07) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

