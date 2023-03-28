Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Acquires 585 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUSC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 83,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,647. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.45. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $25.28.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

