Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXN. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA IXN traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $47.27. iShares Global Tech ETF has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $59.67.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

