Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,938,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,674,000 after acquiring an additional 45,226 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,317,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,981,000 after buying an additional 163,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,879,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,849,000 after buying an additional 117,996 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,856,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,544,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,794,000 after buying an additional 1,343,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VPL stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.50. The company had a trading volume of 159,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,838. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.25. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $75.51.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.