Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 110.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMMD. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.02. 55,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.76. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 52-week low of $38.91 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Company Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.