Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHY traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,064,968. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

