Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,199 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF makes up 1.0% of Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1,017.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SUSA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.64. The stock had a trading volume of 16,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,669. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.77. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

