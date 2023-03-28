Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,570 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT remained flat at $50.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,833 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.33.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

