Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 213.2% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.46. 952,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,959,268. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.16 and a 200-day moving average of $110.01. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

