Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 228 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,485,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,445 shares of company stock worth $7,606,735. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $3.02 on Tuesday, reaching $181.75. The stock had a trading volume of 589,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.74. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.48 and a 12 month high of $196.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

