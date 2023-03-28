Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.91.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $98.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.29. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $136.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

