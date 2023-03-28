Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,714,000. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,391,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Union Pacific Stock Up 2.5 %

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

UNP opened at $193.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.48 and a 200-day moving average of $205.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

