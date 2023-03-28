Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,514,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $182.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $219.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.94.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

