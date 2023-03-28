Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.62 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

ABBV stock opened at $157.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

