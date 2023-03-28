Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $5.55 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,605 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

