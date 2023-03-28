Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.4% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $20,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $232.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.45. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.07.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

