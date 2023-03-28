Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 385 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $15,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $227.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.83 and its 200-day moving average is $232.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.23.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Featured Stories

