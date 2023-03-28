Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $165.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.49. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

