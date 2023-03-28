Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Boeing Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $4.81 on Tuesday, hitting $205.38. 2,331,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,287. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.11.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.