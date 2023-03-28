Chicago Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total value of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $214.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,049. The company has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.