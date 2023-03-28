Chicago Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2,149.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,847 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 63,875 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.48. 2,869,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,869,512. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

