Chicago Capital LLC Has $60.55 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Chicago Capital LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 466,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises 3.3% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $60,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after acquiring an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after acquiring an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.00. The company had a trading volume of 440,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,000. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.59, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.85.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

