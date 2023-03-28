Chicago Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,563 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 825.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,479,000 after buying an additional 66,880 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,006,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,648,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $4.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $468.08. The company had a trading volume of 146,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.26.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

