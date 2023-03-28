Chicago Capital LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,772. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $52.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

