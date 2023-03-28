Chicago Capital LLC Sells 125 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.27. The stock had a trading volume of 281,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $61,055.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Cramer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total value of $58,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,037 shares in the company, valued at $422,956.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.