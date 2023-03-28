Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.48. Approximately 259,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,478,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Chico’s FAS Trading Up 1.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $670.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.42.
Institutional Trading of Chico’s FAS
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
