Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

PLCE opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $464.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.52 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.18) by $0.31. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Children’s Place will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Children’s Place by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 19,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Children’s Place by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

