Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Position Boosted by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 147.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.0% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $8.53 on Tuesday, hitting $1,639.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,652. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,754.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,588.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,538.60. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,713.00 to $1,657.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,844.79.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $35,892,977.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,404 shares of company stock worth $15,317,901 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

