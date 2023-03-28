Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Increased to $132.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Choice Hotels International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $123.63.

NYSE CHH opened at $112.58 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.89%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total transaction of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,521 shares of company stock worth $10,955,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

