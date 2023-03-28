Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHYHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DNB Markets raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $492.50.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHYHY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.60. 16,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,335. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company engaged in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes and Health & Nutrition. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment is focused on producing and selling the cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.