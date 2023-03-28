CI Financial Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:CIXXF)

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

CI Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CIXXF stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

