CI Financial Corp. to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:CIXXF)

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
CI Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CIXXF stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.
About CI Financial
