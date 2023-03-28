Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up to $48.61

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.61, but opened at $50.61. Ciena shares last traded at $51.65, with a volume of 743,307 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Up 6.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.04 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $185,867.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 491,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,774,059.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,455,335 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 379.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,865,000 after buying an additional 1,565,539 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 454,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,167,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Ciena by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 159,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after buying an additional 52,699 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.