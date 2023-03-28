Citigroup (NYSE:C) PT Lowered to $51.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on C. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $44.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.18. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of C. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

