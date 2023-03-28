Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Down 88.9% in March

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTCGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Clean Coal Technologies Stock Up 56.8 %

CCTC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.33. Clean Coal Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. Pristine-M is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

Featured Articles

