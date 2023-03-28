CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Short Interest Down 53.2% in March

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 285,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CLP Stock Down 1.0 %

CLP stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CLP has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.32.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $0.1442 dividend. This is a positive change from CLP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 4.87%.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.