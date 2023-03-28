CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 875,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,525 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 4.3% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $147,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in CME Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,192,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in CME Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in CME Group by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $185.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.97. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $247.01. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.54%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

