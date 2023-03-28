CMO Group (LON:CMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.50

CMO Group PLC (LON:CMO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 21.49 ($0.26), with a volume of 23487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.31).

CMO Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.48. The company has a market cap of £15.47 million and a P/E ratio of -416.67.

About CMO Group

(Get Rating)

CMO Group PLC engages in the online retailing of building materials and supplies in the United Kingdom. The company provides its products through operating websites, including Roofingsuperstore.co.uk, Drainagesuperstore.co.uk, Insulationsuperstore.co.uk, Doorsuperstore.co.uk, JTMplumbing.co.uk, Tileandfloorsuperstore.co.uk, cmotrade.co.uk, and Totaltiles.co.uk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.