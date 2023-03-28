Cogent Biosciences’ (COGT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cogent Biosciences’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COGT. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:COGT opened at $10.37 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $725.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.75. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 13.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

