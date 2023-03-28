Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.34. Coherus BioSciences shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 154,211 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Coherus BioSciences Trading Up 6.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $507.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 138.24% and a negative return on equity of 422.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 1,461.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

