Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Down 2.1%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$137.50 and last traded at C$138.22. 71,124 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 67,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$141.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$148.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$135.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

