Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group downgraded Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Confluent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.74.

Confluent Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,949. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 0.98. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.61% and a negative net margin of 77.24%. Confluent’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares in the company, valued at $10,401,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 644,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $17,364,841.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $134,328.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 460,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,401,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,690,484 shares of company stock worth $44,033,743 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the first quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Confluent by 311.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

Further Reading

