Conflux Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001338 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $974.88 million and $341.81 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,384.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00327541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00012468 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.61 or 0.00567750 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00073807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.27 or 0.00442484 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003650 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,658,068,265 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,657,831,332.2942953 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.31515246 USD and is down -7.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $285,182,081.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.