Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 564,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,970 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $132,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Cowen cut Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of STZ traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,956. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 627.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.