Contrasting AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) and New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) and AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares New Mountain Finance and AGF Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance N/A N/A N/A AGF Management N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Mountain Finance and AGF Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A AGF Management 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

AGF Management has a consensus price target of $9.04, indicating a potential upside of 55.09%. Given AGF Management’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AGF Management is more favorable than New Mountain Finance.

This table compares New Mountain Finance and AGF Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance $89.09 million 13.78 $72.67 million $0.72 16.89 AGF Management N/A N/A N/A $0.70 8.33

New Mountain Finance has higher revenue and earnings than AGF Management. AGF Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Mountain Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of AGF Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of New Mountain Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

New Mountain Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. AGF Management pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.5%. New Mountain Finance pays out 177.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGF Management pays out 154.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Mountain Finance has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. AGF Management is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

New Mountain Finance beats AGF Management on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests. The company was founded on June 29, 2010 & completed its initial public offering (“”IPO””) on May 19, 2011 and headquartered in New York, NY.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its products include a diversified mutual funds, mutual fund wrap programs, and pooled funds. The company was founded by C. Warren Goldring and Allan Manford in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

