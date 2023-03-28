Contrasting Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE)

Guided Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:GTHP – Get Rating) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.8% of Guided Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Guided Therapeutics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guided Therapeutics -4,276.71% N/A -130.07% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guided Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Guided Therapeutics and Fc Global Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guided Therapeutics and Fc Global Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guided Therapeutics $80,000.00 126.28 -$2.07 million N/A N/A Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.79 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Fc Global Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guided Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Guided Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fc Global Realty beats Guided Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guided Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in developing medical devices. It also focuses on the selling and marketing of its LuViva advanced cervical scan non-invasive cervical cancer detection device. The company was founded by Shabbir Bakir Bambot and Mark L. Faupel on October 27, 1992 and is headquartered in Norcross, GA.

About Fc Global Realty

(Get Rating)

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Guided Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guided Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.