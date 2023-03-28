Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$2.75

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CMMC. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.46.
Shares of TSE CMMC traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,601. The firm has a market cap of C$451.10 million, a P/E ratio of -26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$3.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.87.
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
