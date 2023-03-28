Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Bought by BCK Partners Inc.

BCK Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,236 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Corning accounts for about 0.7% of BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 981.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Insider Activity

Corning Price Performance

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.31. 460,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,337,801. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

