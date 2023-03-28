Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Trimmed by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $492.82. The company had a trading volume of 125,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,381. The firm has a market cap of $218.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $493.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $490.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

