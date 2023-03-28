County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the February 28th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

County Line Energy Price Performance

Shares of CYLC remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,351. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. County Line Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

County Line Energy Company Profile

County Line Energy Corp., an exploration stage company, primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on various oil and gas projects located in Hayter region in the east central Alberta area. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

