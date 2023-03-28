County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

County Line Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:CYLC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the February 28th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
County Line Energy Price Performance
Shares of CYLC remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,351. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. County Line Energy has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05.
County Line Energy Company Profile
